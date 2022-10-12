StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 318,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,692,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

