StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

ON opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,129. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

