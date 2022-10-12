United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,269 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.7 %

X opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

