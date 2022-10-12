StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

FLCB stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

