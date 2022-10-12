Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

MCB opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

