Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $254,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $1,887,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

