Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $239,000 Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of 241.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

