Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $235,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $28,725,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

