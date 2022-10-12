Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AMH opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

