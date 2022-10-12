Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

