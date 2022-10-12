Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $222,000 Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of WRE stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

