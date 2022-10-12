Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 305,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

