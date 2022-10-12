Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

