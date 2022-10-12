Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $323,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.19. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $27.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

