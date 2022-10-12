Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

