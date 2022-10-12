Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,601 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

