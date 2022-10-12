Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Alcoa stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

