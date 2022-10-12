Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after purchasing an additional 808,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.00%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

