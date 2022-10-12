Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 124.4% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

