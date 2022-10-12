Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,889 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

