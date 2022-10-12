Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 10,777 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after buying an additional 1,532,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 148.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 1,339,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.