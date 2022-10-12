Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,664 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 22.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 74,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BXC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.



