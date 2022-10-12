Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 4,394 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

