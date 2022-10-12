Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Position Increased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

