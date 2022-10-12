Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

CMC stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

