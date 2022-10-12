385 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,879,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $80,414,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,704,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $30,251,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $842.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.