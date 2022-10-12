Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

