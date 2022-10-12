Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

