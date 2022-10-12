CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

