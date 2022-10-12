Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

