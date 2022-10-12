Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $337,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

