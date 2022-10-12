Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,910 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $520.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

