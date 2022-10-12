7,945 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

