Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,535 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.