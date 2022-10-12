Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,785 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hanmi Financial worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

