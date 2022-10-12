Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,444 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

MLI opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

