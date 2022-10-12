Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

