Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

