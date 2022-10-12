Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

