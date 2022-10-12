Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

