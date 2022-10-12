Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.