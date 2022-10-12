Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.