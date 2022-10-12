Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on October 31st

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

