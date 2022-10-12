Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on October 31st

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
BFS opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
