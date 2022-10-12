Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 22nd

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.