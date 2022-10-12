Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 22nd

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

