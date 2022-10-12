Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $775.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.