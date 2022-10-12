Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

KWR opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 60.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

