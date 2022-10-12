U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 27th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 3.6 %

GROW stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Insider Activity

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.