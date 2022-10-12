Mission Wealth Management LP Has $271,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,143,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,435,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

