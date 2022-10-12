Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $274,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

