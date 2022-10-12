Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Get Rating

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

